Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Drawn to Life’: A Tampa Bay Connection

With people coming from around the world to see Cirque de Soleil’s Drawn to Life at Disney Springs — and with talent from around the world as well — the latest iteration of the Cirque franchise also has performers from the Tampa Bay area.

Sarasota-born Tteven Delmonte is a ninth-generation circus performer. He doesn’t remember a time when he didn’t perform in the circus.

“I’ve been in the circus business my entire life,” Delmonte says. He started performing at the age of 2.

“I was just a little guy. It wasn’t really an act,” he says. “My dad balanced me on his hands.”

But at 4, he started working with the family’s horse act.

“We kind of did, basically, acrobatics on top of galloping horses,” he says.

The Sarasota-based family travel across the country with different circuses, from smaller circuses called “mud shows” to Ringling Brothers.

Delmonte bested thousands of performers from across the globe, earning him a coveted spot with Cirque du Soleil. Along with 60 other performers, he’s part of a show that draws crowds twice-daily, honoring his family’s circus history every time he steps on stage.

The Old Mill, the Owl, and Old Stories

The story revolves around a young woman grieving the loss of her father, a Walt Disney Animator. She finds one of his unfinished animations, and, with the help of a anthropomorphized pencil, works through her grief.

Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life makes good use of Delmonte’s skill. “The Old Mill,” what Delmonte describes as “basically a giant hamster ball that we run around in,” draws on his acrobatic history and talent.

The 1937 Silly Symphony cartoon The Old Mill inspired the act. Delmonte plays The Owl in the Cirque version.

While every other Cirque du Soleil show — from shows that tour the world to shows in residence at Disney Springs — incorporates acrobatics, aerialists, and choreography in elevated ways, this iteration (which opened November 2021) also incorporates Walt Disney Animation with Cirque’s signature acrobatics and choreography. Walt Disney Animation artists created new animations specifically for this show. Such animation makes Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life the only show of its kind in the world: an artistic homage to hand-drawn animation.

Take a look at a sneak peek of new additions to Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life.

If You Go

Disney Springs, 1486 Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista. Tues.-Sat., 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun., 1:30 p.m. & 4 p.m. $59, seat categories 1-4, through Sept. 23; $85, all seat categories, ongoing. cirquedusoleil.com, 877-773-6470

