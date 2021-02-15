Citizens Say Enough is Enough on Gun Violence 

Participants waved signs and chanted to end gun violence at the second End the Violence demonstration on Saturday, February 6. Around 40 citizens gathered on the corners of 49th St. S and 15th Ave S. from 11 a.m. to noon.

St. Petersburg Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman got the idea to start these demonstrations when her cousin, 23-year-old Arnieceia Milton, was shot and killed in November, 2020 while in the parking lot of Dread Pros and More salon.

Saturday’s demonstration took place near the Quick Stop Beer and Wine store where the suspect who allegedly shot Milton was seen on camera.

“The store has a history of letting people hang and hide their drugs in the store,” Wheeler-Bowman said.

Wheeler-Bowman implored shop owners to join in the fight to end gun violence.

“Community and business owners can know we are out here and not going to stop,” Wheeler-Bowman said. “I just think whoever shows up is meant to be there. To show our presence.”

For suggested locations for End the Violence, Enough is Enough demonstrations, Wheeler-Bowman asked residents to email lisa.wheeler-bowman@stpete.org or call 727-551-3305.