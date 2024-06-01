City Commission Discusses St. Pete Beach Comprehensive Plans

As the year reaches its midpoint, the City of St. Pete Beach looks to the future. At the May 28 St. Pete Beach Commission meeting, the commissioners heard about the St. Pete Beach comprehensive plan.

St. Pete Beach Comprehensive Plan

According to Florida law, Florida cities must assess their comprehensive plan at least once every seven years. According to Florida law, a comprehensive plan “shall provide the principles, guidelines, standards, and strategies for the orderly and balanced future economic, social, physical, environmental, and fiscal development of the area that reflects community commitments to implement the plan and its elements.”

In other words, it’s a blueprint for a community — one that includes government finances, the environment, community character and, yes, development.

Ordinance 2023-10 makes the changes to St. Pete Beach’s comprehensive plan. This makes sure the City complies with current Florida and Pinellas laws.

In late 2023, the City decided it needed to make changes. In October, commissioners approved the first reading of Ordinance 2023-10, which accepted the changes made by the planning firm Kimley Horn. However, at the May 28 St. Pete Beach Commission meeting, during the second and final reading, sentiments changed.

Nicole Galasso, a planner with Kimley Horn, talked about the project. Phillip DiMaria, another planner, joined her. They discussed the timeline of the plan and the goals. The presentation specified that the plan doesn’t, “address density, intensity, height, or other development standards.”

An Unhappy Mayor

Mayor Adrian Petrila spoke up, not in opposition of the St. Pete Beach comprehensive plan, but to Kimley Horn.

“For context, this was first brought to the commission I believe in October for the first vote and draft, which I voted in favor for at that time. I don’t think I’ll be able to support it today,” said Petrila.

“I will repeat what I’ve said on a number of occasions: With this particular firm, there appears to be a conflict of interest, because since October, they’ve taken on additional clients that may or may not be working for or against, or in opposition to the City,” he said.

“At this point, I personally cannot trust the verbiage that you’re putting in there to be in the best interest of the City, because you’ve already put your personal interest, your firm’s interest, ahead of the City’s,” Petrila continued. “The only way I could possibly support this is having a third party review their work.”

Despite this, Vice Mayor Rich Lorenzen (District 4) spoke about the changes in the plan, calling them mainly “boilerplate.” He asked the Mayor about what in the plan he has issues with. Commissioner Betty Rzewnicki (District 3) asked the same.

“My issue is with the messenger,” Petrila replied.

DiMaria spoke to the Mayor’s concerns, saying that he understands why Petrila is upset.

“I want to assure you that either of us would lose our certification if we were to do anything below board,” DiMaria said.

The ordinance passed 4-1, with a no from Petrila. The City passed Resolution 2024-02 right after the ordinance. The resolution allows the City to send the changes in the plan to FloridaCommerce to make sure it is compliant. FloridaCommerce is a State organization focussed on keeping the economy strong through disasters and major issues that slow down business.

