City Council Discusses Gulfport’s Operating Budget

As the 2022-23 fiscal year comes to an end, Gulfport City Council puts forward a new operating budget.

At the City Council’s Sept. 5 meeting, councilmembers voted on Ordinance No. 2023-11 to adopt the newly proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Gulfport’s Operating Budget

This year’s budget is set to be $19 million, with 22% of that being in reserve. These funds go towards all sorts of projects. Projects include expanding the City’s website, a $1 million sewer restoration project, and a $1.2 million road improvement plan.

This structured budget provides Gulfport’s full-time and part-time employees, as well as residents, with the day-to-day services they have come to expect.

Developing the operating budget is a relatively routine process. The issue sparked a lengthy discussion at the council meeting.

When the time came for public comment, citizens were ready to share their opinions. The main issue on the table is whether or not to approve the budget. However, citizens expressed concern about what will happen with the money. Specific concerns surfaced about what will happen with the Gulfport Historical Society and Bryer Hall (home to the Gulfport Arts Center, part of Gulfport Arts and Heritage, the DBA for Gulfport Historical Society; GHS runs both the history museum and the Arts Center).

Gulfportians to the Stand

Gulfport resident Caron Schwartz began with the Gulfport History Museum. Schwartz discussed the possibility of staffing the history museum. She suggested providing the public with regular hours of operation so visitors and residents alike can visit the museum whenever.

Along with this, Schwartz brought up the importance of using the art center more often. She said it should be reasonably priced for local artists and groups who want to use the space as a community meeting place.

Following Schwartz, Shirley Baldwin took the stand.

Baldwin brought up how Bryer Hall opened nearly two years ago, and has been underutilized (Editor’s note: The Gulfport Arts Center reopened in fall 2022). Baldwin echoed Schwartz by supporting the art center should become a hub for artists and groups to collectively share their talents. This would go hand-in-hand with an educational program inspiring the next generation of artists.

“Fostering tolerance and diversity is important in these times of strife,” said Baldwin. “Bryer Hall is better off in the hands of artists who know how to utilize it.”

Gulfport Historical Society

The President of the Gulfport Historical Society (also the owner of The Gabber Newspaper) Cathy Salustri Loper cleared up misconceptions about the topic at hand.

“It was our understanding that council would be voting on approving the budget, not what to do with it,” said Salustri Loper. “We have paid our lease on both buildings through 2027 and if this fails to pass, the building is not up for grabs. We will have to ratchet back our plans.”

Arts Center

Furthermore, citizens shared their opinions on what should happen with these buildings. Gulfport artists Margo Dalgetty and Jan Lyon-Bennett brought up the importance of reinvigorating the art center. One suggested making it more accessible.

“It is important that whoever runs the art center has the ability to infuse it with programs that foster a more diverse experience for our citizens,” said Dalgetty.

Dalgetty suggested that the arts center should be a vibrant and diverse place.

“As I get older, I want to share what I can do with the younger generations. I want to see the doors open. I want to see colors popping,” said Lyon-Bennett.

Budgeting

Like many Gulfportians, Walter Barker expressed his content with the community interest in the budget issue. Barker focused on the importance of exposing visitors and residents to Gulfport artists, and “getting eyes on the art.”

Barker had suggestions for those in charge of the art center and their ability to connect with the public.

“It would be good if this person had a component in their description that allowed them to provide resources to people in local colleges and universities for internships and practicums, as well as helping with local art universities and programs,” said Barker.

As the public comment on this budget comes to an end, Karen Love approached the stand. Love showed her appreciation for the community’s interest in the issue.

“I think the residents of Gulfport are saying that if we’re going to put that money in the budget, then everyone should have access to the building instead of the Historical Society having control,” said Love. “Citizens should have a right to have input on how tax money is used.”

Council’s Thoughts

After the public comments, the council shared their opinions.

“I like the idea of making it into a multipurpose space,” said Councilmember and Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III). “It is confusing, but we’re voting on putting the money in the budget. Not the final outcome.”

On the contrary, Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) expressed concerns with voting on the budget before fully understanding what will be done with the money. Thanos said she hopes that allowing people to utilize the space freely will be able to pay for the staffing of both buildings.

Lastly, Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II) concluded the meeting with a positive outlook for the future of the arts center.

“I went to the first planning meeting for the arts center, and it was a bunch of great ideas and a bunch of them came out tonight,” said Brown. “Great vibes. Adults, children, and everyone in between. I’m excited about what came out of the meeting and I’m looking forward to it.”

The budget (ordinance 2023-11) passed, with a no from Thanos.

