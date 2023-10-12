City Council Oct. 3 Meeting Discusses Gulfport Senior Center Fundraising

The Gulfport Senior Center has long been a place where seniors can spend their time and socialize, with resources to support them. While the center provides these services daily, there are plans for a new senior center to be built.

At the Oct. 3 Gulfport City Council meeting, council voted on Resolution 2023-87. This continues the contract between the City of Gulfport and Kinetic Fundraising. Council contracted with Kinetic Fundraising to raise money for the new Gulfport Senior Center.

Because of representatives from Kinetic Fundraising needing to catch a flight, Council moved Resolution 2023-87 to the first item following public comment. This continues the contract between the City of Gulfport and Kinetic Fundraising. Council contracted with Kinetic Fundraising to raise money for the new Gulfport Senior Center.

By and large, councilmembers had no issues — except for one.

“I don’t have any questions, I just want to say you’re doing a fantastic job,” said Councilmember O’Hara.

“Well, I’m not so sure you’re doing such a fantastic job,” said Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I).

Thanos said that three years ago, Kinetic Fundraising developed a plan to raise $15 million for the Gulfport Senior Center by Dec. 5, 2023. Since then, Kinetic raised $2,000,000. Representatives from Kinetic spoke about fundraising efforts, including approaching donors. Kinetic reps told Council it has $6.6 million in asks on the table, with $4,000,000 more getting asked in the next 90 days. This resolution passed, with a no from Thanos, who said she didn’t believe Kinetic would raise the money.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.