City Council’s October 3 Approved Ordinances

Gulfport City Council during October 3 meeting approved ordinances to stay in compliance with IRS regulations.

The first of the two ordinances focuses on retirement pension funds for Gulfport firefighters. It cleans up the language in the law in order to remain compliant with changing IRS regulations (Ordinance 2023-13). Along with this, the City approved a similar ordinance, focused on all Gulfport employees (Ordinance 2023-14).

The City approved the creation of a list of City-owned “Real Property” that could possibly get used as affordable housing sites.

A Florida statute, effective July 1, requires local governments to identify surplus properties that would be possible for the City to provide as locations for affordable housing. Gulfport does not have any such properties (Resolution 2023-85).

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.