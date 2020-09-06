City of St. Pete Has Ways to Give Back

Times have been tough for many of us, especially for local businesses and nonprofits. On Thursday, September 3, the City of St. Petersburg released ways for folks to support the community while keeping safe in the pandemic.

“The culture of volunteering and giving back to the community that is part of the St. Pete Way traditionally culminates at the annual CareFest Day of Service. This year, to ensure health and safety, in-person events for CareFest have been canceled, but the commitment to giving back continues. Between September 12 and October 24, St. Pete residents are encouraged to help from home, by donating their time, funds or supplies to assist those in need.”

Ways the city suggests giving back to the community and honoring the spirit of CareFest 2020 include:

Donate a Local Non-Profit, or Donate Supplies to Help the Less Fortunate

Contact the Community Services Department at ICAN@stpete.org or 727-551-3249 to get connected with local organizations in need.

Organize a Neighborhood Cleanup

Ask your neighborhood association to schedule a neighborhood cleanup with the City of St. Petersburg. Visit stpete.org/neighborhoods.

Volunteer & Give Back Virtually

A number of volunteering or mentoring programs exist to for folks to support St. Pete’s youth: pcsb.org/mentor.

Participate in a virtual 5K for a cause, like the Healthy St. Pete Fit City

Virtual 5K on October 4-10. Proceeds from the race provide sports equipment and education for kids in St. Pete. More at HealthyStPeteFL.com.

Make a Donation at a Power of Change Donation Station

Ever wonder about those yellow parking meter stations around the city? Donations go to support homeless services.

Donate to the Utility Assistance Program

You can make one-time or recurring donations through your City of St. Petersburg utility bill. Funds help other utility customers with financial hardship pay their utility costs. More information at stpete.org/UtilityAssistance.

Support Local Businesses

We all know shopping local is key to helping local businesses, but you can also donate you professional services, like accounting, marketing and technology to help local businesses and organizations. Learn more at growsmarterstpete.com/brt.

More information at stpete.org/carefest or contact Susan Ajoc at Susan.Ajoc@stpete.org or 727-893-7356.