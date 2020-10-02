City of St. Petersburg Ready to Restart

The City of St. Petersburg announced on Tuesday, September 29 that events will resume and public facilities – libraries, recreation centers and others – will reopen Monday, October 5.

The Restart St. Pete initiative means third-party, co-sponsored and private events can resume, but must comply with guidelines from the CDC and local health authorities. Recreation center rooms will be available to rent, and gymnasiums and fitness centers can resume operations. Each center will have their own opening plan and COVID-19 procedures. Call your local center for more.

St. Petersburg Public Libraries will reopen with limited hours and curb-side pickup. Visit splibraries.org for details.

Find updates, resources and more at restartstpete.com.