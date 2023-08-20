This week, a reader wants to know about the possibility of a Gulfport beach smoking ban.

Question: Why is Gulfport not on the soon to be beach banned smoking, vaping list? —James Schroeder

Answer: Some people may not realize this, but Gulfport tried to enact a smoking ban in 2011 — and it immediately caused legal problems for the City.

“In November of 2011, the City of Gulfport was one of the first communities in Florida to adopt such an ordinance (Ord. No. 2011-13) prohibiting the use of tobacco products on the City’s municipal beach,” City Manager Jim O’Reilly told The Gabber Newspaper. “Subsequently, the ordinance was legally challenged and set aside.”

O’Reilly did say City staff would monitor the bans to see if they “stand up to the anticipated legal challenges” before proposing a similar ban.

Your City Questions, Answered

