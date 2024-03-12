City Whys: Container House

Question:

Can someone from The Gabber Newspaper get the scoop on what’s going on with restarting construction on the infamous “container house” on 49th St. South? I’m sure many people would like to know how and why it stopped and seems to be beginning again after a few years of inaction. Thanks. —Daniel Hodge, Gulfport

Answer:

Gulfport’s container house in question sits at 2931 49th St. S. The duo of Connie Wilhelm-Miller and Buba Barrow began development of the unique house in 2021. Partially made of old shipping containers, the house is resistant to the elements and parasites while also being environmentally friendly to build. In 2023, construction of the house stopped, as the permits had run out. The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Mark Griffin, planner with the City of Gulfport, to find out more about the construction resuming at Gulfport’s container house.

“The permit for the front half of the house was reactivated with a new contractor,” said Griffin. “The back half is still under a stop work order.”

Your City Questions, Answered

