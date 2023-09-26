City Whys: Gulfport Dinghy Dock

This week, readers want to know what is going on with the Gulfport Dinghy Dock:

Question: The Gulfport dinghy dock was damaged by Hurricane Idalia. What are people who are moored in the Bay supposed to do since they’re not allowed to park their dinghy at the marina or Williams Pier?

Answer: The Gabber Newspaper got in contact with Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly to ask about this issue.

“A non-registered boater may not leave their dinghy at the Marina for any length of time or overnight due to the impact on paid slip renters/residents’ on the City’s security commitments,” said O’Reilly.

While this is the case, O’Reilly explained how an individual boater can rent and occupy a space at the marina for $2.50 per foot per day. This rental will allow boaters to have access to a temporary security fob and the marina’s accommodations. While this is available, the Marina Director of Operations Dennis Frain has not received any inquiries into this process.

During the hurricane a boat washed a shore, significantly damaging the Casino’s dinghy dock. Hurricane Idalia also caused damage to Williams Pier, which is under repair. While the dinghy dock will be repaired relatively quickly, the wind and water from the storm caused significant damage to the Casino’s main dock, which needs more substantial repairs.

Your City Questions, Answered

