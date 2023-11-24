City Whys: Gulfport Municipal Marina Late Fees

This week, a reader wants to know what is going on with Gulfport Municipal Marina late fees on payments.

Question: Long story short, I am charged late fees about twice a year on payments made to the City of Gulfport for my boat slip when the payment hits the clerk’s desk after the 15-day grace period. Following up with my bank, I learned that the USPS gets my payment the day of or the next day after the Bill Pay paper check is processed, where they then postmark the envelope for payment. In conversations with the Assistant City Manager, I learned that the clerks have never been instructed to verify the postmark on payment envelopes. I suspect this has resulted in a number of late fees assessed to Gulfport bill payers that may in fact have paid their bills well within the 15-day grace period. —Mark S. Rogers

Answer: The Gabber Newspaper spoke with City Manager Jim O’Reilly to look into Gulfport Municipal Marina late fees issue.

O’Reilly first confirmed that the City does not have an Assistant City Manager position.

The City credits the payment the same day they receive the checks, according to O’Reilly.

“This customer’s payment process, known as ‘Bill Pay,’ involves their bank routing the payment to a third-party vendor,” O’Reilly explains.

This process includes the vendor receiving payment, and then printing and sending a check. Once the City receives the checks, they process them.

“The envelope in which these checks are received lacks a conventional postmark; instead, it indicates that the third-party vendor utilizes a permit for mailing these payments,” said O’Reilly.

Your City Questions, Answered

