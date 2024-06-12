City Whys: Gulfport Pride Beneficiaries

Question: “I always love Pride in Gulfport and love being a resident of this town, but I was curious if it has been explained why the beneficiaries of the event aren’t more LGTBQ+ focused? Mainly Kiwanis. Not sure if they use the funds for a project related to that community.” —Kayla Jacobson

Answer: The two beneficiaries for this year’s Gulfport Pride Festival celebration are the Sonia Plotnick Foundation and the Kiwanis Club. The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Gulfport City Council member Paul Ray (Ward III) about how the festival chose the beneficiaries.

Gulfport Pride Beneficiaries

“Our mission statement focuses on the LGBTQ community, and their allies. We want to benefit historically marginalized groups,” said Ray. “The Sonia Plotnick Foundation was founded by a lesbian, and focuses on women’s health. The funds to the Kiwanis club help them fund their Juneteenth celebration. In the future, we’ll be picking from a pool of applicants instead of just choosing groups.”

Help from Gulfport Pride Beneficiaries

Ray also spoke about the importance of a joint commitment between the organizers and the beneficiaries. He explained how the beneficiaries typically provide volunteers to help run the festival each year.

“This year, we were really short on volunteers, and had to pay a lot more people, which made the funds from the fest less effective,” said Ray. “We’re still learning, and in the future we’re going to do more with choosing beneficiaries.”

