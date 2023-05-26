This week, a reader asks wants to know if The Gabber Newspaper can publish the City of Gulfport road paving schedule.

Question: Has The Gabber ever printed a map, along with timeline information, regarding the city’s plans for repaving roads and fixing potholes in Gulfport? If not, could it do so? Thanks! –June Johns

Answer: We love hearing from readers about what they want to see in The Gabber Newspaper. This reader had an excellent suggestion. We reached out to Tom Nicholls, Gulfport‘s Director of Public Works, about the feasibility of such a map.

“We do not have a long-range map,” he told us, “but we do one annually for the proposed paving for the upcoming budget year.”

He sent along the current map, and once Gulfport has the 2023-24 map drawn, we’ll make sure to print it in the paper. The streets marked in pink on the map will get repaved by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

Your City Questions, Answered

