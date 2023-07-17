This week, a reader asks wants to know about the possibility of a Gulfport short-term rentals expansion.

Question:

Has Gulfport City Council considered expanding the area where legal short-term rentals are allowed? What’s the reasoning behind the small area where short-term rentals are currently allowed? I’m seeing these short-term visitors spending lots of money with local businesses — I see lots of Bo-Tiki, Gulfport Beach Bazaar, and Susan Mango bags and happy, crowded sidewalks on Tuesdays. I’d like to see more longer-term rentals available here, too but just wondering the rationale behind limiting Airbnbs or VRBOs. —Toni Apgar

Answer:

Gulfport’s city manager, Jim O’Reilly, broke down the rationale.

“Any changes to or future amendment of the City’s present ordinance would invalidate the existing protections and regulations presently in place in the City of Gulfport’s Code of Ordinances,” he wrote in an email.

The City’s June 1, 2011 ordinance defines short-term rentals as “one or more temporary lodging units” available to rent for less than a month more than three times “in a consecutive 12-month period.”

Most importantly, he explained, the State of Florida won’t allow counties and cities to make any new laws about short-term rentals — unless they want to lose control of how they regulate them.

On June 13, 2014, then-governor Rick Scott amended Florida Statute § 509.032.

“In essence,” O’Reilly said, “the law states that local laws, ordinances or regulations may not prohibit vacation rentals, or regulate the duration or frequency of vacation rentals. This does not apply to any local law, ordinance, regulation adopted on or before June 1, 2011.”

That means that as long as Gulfport doesn’t change its ordinances about short-term rentals, it will retain control.

While the State of Florida does not expressly prohibits changing the areas that allow short-term rentals, O’Reilly explained the City’s concern is that any change could “nullify the existing ordinance” and remove any “power and protections” the city currently has to regulate anything about short-term rentals.

Your City Questions, Answered

