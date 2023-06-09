This week, a reader asks wants to know if The Gabber Newspaper can get some answers about the little free pantry on 54th Street South, at the site of now-shuttered Gulfport Presbyterian.

Question: Could you find out what might happen to the remaining food pantry box by the former church? I’ve been doing my part to stock and maintain it, noting that garbage is sometimes left for some of us to clean up, some wood is missing, and someone just broke its front window. Thanks. –June Johns

Answer: We asked Nicole Spence, a representative with the church — who still owns the property — about the future of the pantry. Her answer was short and to the point:

“The Sunflower School has been keeping an eye on the food pantry,” she told The Gabber Newspaper in an email. “Whoever purchases the property will inherit it.”

Your City Questions, Answered

