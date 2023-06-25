This week, a reader asks wants to know what plans the City knows of for the vacant lot on Shore Boulevard South. This marks the second time a reader has reached out to us for information about the future of the waterfront lot.

Question: Is there a permit or any plans the City is aware of, even if it’s just a conversation with the new owner, with the space between Hurricane Eddies and Caddy’s? –David Johnston

Answer: We asked Mike Taylor, in Gulfport’s Community Development department, to shed some light on what’s happening.

“There has been some talk about developing that property you mentioned,” Taylor told The Gabber Newspaper. “Talks have included only residential, residential and commercial, and only commercial development. Our department has given out copies of the zoning for this property, along with the design guidelines that the building design must meet.”

Despite the talk, the owner has yet to submit a plan to the City, Taylor said.

“Although we’ve had conversations, no plans have been submitted to the City at this time,” he said. “No permits have been issued for development of this property.”

Your City Questions, Answered

