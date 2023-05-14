This week, a reader asks about who should mow at Osgood Point in Gulfport park, Clam Bayou.

Question: Every Thursday morning, an independent landscaper mows at Osgood Point. The City told me he is authorized to mow, but why, when the city already mows it? He has no pattern and really just blows leaves around. What deal does he have with Gulfport? –Name Withheld

Answer: We asked Gulfport‘s Director of Public Works, Tom Nicholls, about this.

“The City does contract out certain areas for mowing,” Nicholls said, “and this particular contractor mows the inside area of Clam Bayou and the Coast Guard Station every two weeks.”

Gulfport staff mows the right of way areas outside the park proper, which entails the ROW on Miriam Street. So, to answer our reader’s question, yes, two different groups mow the area, but each mows a different part of the area. Why?

“By contracting out a portion of our mowing, staff time can be dedicated to the many maintenance responsibilities of the parks division,” Nicholls told The Gabber Newspaper.

Your City Questions, Answered

