City Whys: New Colorful Gulfport House

This week, a reader wants to know about the colorful house on the corner of 54th Street South and 28th Avenue South.

Question: A very large, colorful structure has recently been completed where a small, older house once sat in downtown Gulfport. Just curious, is this a single-family home, new apartments or vacation rental units? —June Johns

Answer: The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Mark Griffin, planner for the City of Gulfport.

“It’s a newly remodeled single family home,” he said.

The Gabber Newspaper could find no short-term rental listings for this property, and a knock on the door revealed the home has a family living there.

The house with its mix of blues and yellows matching the University of Michigan flag stands out as you drive down the road. You can’t miss the delicately painted two car garage. The scenic garage doors have a picture of an oasis with dragonflies, a turtle, koi fish, and lily pads in a pond as the sun sets in the background.

The newly remodeled home sits across from Gulfport’s dog park. A white fence surrounds the home and a garden resides in the front yard.

Your City Questions, Answered

