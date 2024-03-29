City Why’s: Reclaimed Water in Gulfport

Question: We’ve noticed signs posted in public parks and in some private yards that “reclaimed water” was being used. We would be interested to know how this system works, including how the water is collected, reclaimed, kept separate from drinking water, and then provided to these locations. Also, what is involved with a resident getting this service. —Randy Shepard and June Johns, Gulfport

Answer: As with most of our City questions, The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Tom Nicholls, Gulfport’s Public Works director, about reclaimed water in Gulfport.

“In the early ’80s, the City of St. Petersburg offered larger users to hook up to their main line,” said Nicholls. “We still purchase our reclaimed water from St. Petersburg. The water mainly goes to city facilities and parks, and at the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club Golf Course. There isn’t any distribution network in the city to bring it to residents. I don’t think St. Petersburg could supply us with enough water.”

Nicholls said there are “preventative measures” in place that keep the reclaimed water from mixing with the drinking water in case of emergency.

Your City Questions, Answered

