City Why’s: Town Shores Potholes

Question: The two entrances/exits to Town Shores off of 58th Street to 59th Street both have potholes on 59th (one in front of park near shopping center in the curve). Is there a timeline of when these will be repaired? —Wanda Strickland, Gulfport

Answer: The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Tom Nicholls, Gulfport’s Public Works director, to learn more about the Town Shores potholes. According to Nicholls, the curve near the shopping center is private property, owned by the owner of the strip mall.

“We’ve notified the owner and are working with them to fix the holes,” said Nicholls. When asked if they have to comply with City requests, Nicholls said they didn’t.

“It’s private property. They can take up the asphalt if they want. We can just ask them to fix it,” said Nicholls.

Your City Questions, Answered

