City Whys: What Is a Non-Partisan Election?

Question: What is a non-partisan election? —Various The Gabber Newspaper readers.

Answer: Throughout the recent Gulfport City Council election, The Gabber Newspaper got a lot of questions from readers about what a non-partisan election is. Basically, it means that neither candidate associates with a political party in their official business. They can support the party of their choice, but in office, they can not affiliate with a party. This created more questions, especially with the campaign finance reports

Throughout her campaign, April Thanos received donations from democratic sources. She received a $500 donation from the Gulfport Democratic Club, and a $100 donation from the Pinellas County Democratic Veterans Caucus.

Tom Bixler, Thanos’ challenger, received $250 from Protect Conservative Values, listed on the report as “Conservative Pinellas.”

On March 17, two days before the election, Bixler’s campaign manager Alex Duensing sent an email to Gulfport voters, focusing on Thanos’ expressed support of the Democratic Party.

The email read, “Dear Gulfport Voter, I am writing to you because my opponent has been having postcards sent out encouraging people to vote for her because she is a Democrat. Yet, this upcoming election is supposed to be a non-partisan race for a non-partisan council member. All voices are supposed to be heard — politics is not supposed to be a factor. Yet, it would seem that my opponent’s unethical (and possibly illegal) plan is working; to date, the mail-in ballots returned have been overwhelmingly from the Democratic party.”

The postcards Duensing is talking about were a series of postcards sent out by group of volunteers across the country, advocating for voters to choose Thanos. All of the postcards highlight Thanos as a Democrat. Although Duensing accuses Thanos of sending out the postcards, Thanos maintains that a supporter, not Thanos’s campaign, organized them.

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to the office of the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections to look for answers. A staff member at the office said the City Clerk would have more information, so The Gabber Newspaper called Gulfport’s City Clerk, Theresa Carrico.

Carrico referenced Florida Statutes 105 and 106 to answer the questions.

“A candidate is not allowed to run or campaign as part of a political party,” said Carrico. “They are allowed to state their personal political affiliation, but they can’t run as part of that party.”

