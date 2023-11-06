City Whys: Repairs For The Damaged Seawalls in Gulfport?

This week, a reader wants to know what will happen with the damaged seawalls around the Gulfport Municipal Marina.

Question: I didn’t see any money to repair the two seawalls that have collapsed. One is by Osgood Point leading into the Gulfport Municipal Marina. The other is on the south side of the Gulfport Municipal Marina. The parking lot has collapsed at spots. When are these repairs scheduled to be repaired? —Dianne Benedetti

Answer: The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Marina Director Dennis Frain about the future of the seawalls in Gulfport.

“All three seawalls are in the permit stages at this point. We hope to begin construction in 45 days,” said Frain.

On Oct. 17, Gulfport City Council approved resolution 2023-100, which allows Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. to run a Marina Community Engagement Concept study. This will let residents voice their opinions on what is to happen with the marina, and how it can be improved. The results of this will work towards making decisions for what to do with the seawalls in Gulfport.

Your City Questions, Answered

Do you have a question about something in your community? Send it to The Gabber Newspaper, and we’ll do our best to get you the answer. Email your questions to news@thegabber.com or drop them off at our office (2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport – right across from Stella’s). If you don’t want us to use your name in the newspaper, let us know when you submit your question. We edit the questions for clarity, syntax, and grammar, so the question you read may differ slightly from what someone submitted. The Gabber Newspaper will not alter the intent of the question.

Our most recent City Whys asked about how many laps around Tomlinson Park.