This week, a reader asks about Gulfport’s vacant waterfront lot on Shore Boulevard, where the now-shuttered apartments are boarded up, awaiting redevelopment.

Question: I have never seen anything in The Gabber about the piece of prime waterfront real estate next to O’Maddy’s that has been an eyesore since I moved to Gulfport seven years ago. I was hopeful when I saw that the former multi-family property on the 5400 block had sold in August of 2022. But there are still no signs of development. Can you write a story about what is going on with that property? Is it zoned for commercial use, or will housing be coming back? –Linda Maney

Answer: We asked the City of Gulfport‘s principal planner, Mike Taylor, about these apartments.

“The building permit application has expired,” Taylor told The Gabber Newspaper. “Our office has not received any new or revised proposals for this property.”

The zoning for Gulfport’s vacant waterfront lot on Shore Boulevard, part of the Waterfront Redevelopment District, allows the following uses: Single-family homes and duplexes; townhomes; multi-family dwellings; transient accommodations; restaurant (but no drive-throughs); taverns (if they’re an accessory to transient accommodation only); city facilities, or a private parking lot.

Your City Questions, Answered

