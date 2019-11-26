Citywide Yard Sale Draws a Crowd

From a bidet to lamps of all shapes and sizes, the fall citywide yard sale in Gulfport drew a crowd of hundreds on Saturday, November 23 from dawn to dusk.

Citywide yard sales are offered as permit-free ways to allow sellers to provide a “bargain-hunting experience” to shoppers, according to a municipal press release.

A total of 131 residents registered with the city to have their addresses publicized in print and organized into five different geographic areas.

The Gabber and Olympus Printing co-sponsored this community event.