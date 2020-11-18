Cleanup Nabs Hundreds of Pounds of Trash

A woman in a blue shirt and shorts picking up trash outside with a man in an AWD park vehicle.
Lynn Carr picking up with Gulfport City employee Taryon Bearns. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.

Gulfport Grassroots’ first-ever city wide clean-up on Saturday, November 14 was, according to founder and organizer Wolfgang Deininger, “a resounding success,” featuring “record breaking community involvement” of 64 volunteers at locations including the waterfront, Clymer Park and the Tangerine Greenway. 

In partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, which supplied gloves, trash pickers and water bottles, volunteers picked up 337 pounds of trash, including two used syringes disposed of in the hazardous waste container supplied by Keep Pinellas Beautiful. 

In addition to volunteers on the ground, locals also fortified the effort with snacks from the South 49th Street Business Association, chicken and sausage biscuits from McDonald’s, and coffee drinks courtesy of GulfPerk Coffee Bar.

Deininger says that Gulfport GrassRoots is planning more larger scale clean-ups in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful next year, kicking off with The Great Clam Bayou Clean-up in March.

A man in a facemark with a trashbag in in an outdoor pavilion with a woman in a facemask watching.
John and Jan Hopper Ritz weigh in trash hauls at Clymer Park. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.
Two people at a small table next to an outdoor pavilion.
John and Jan Hopper Ritz at the Clymer Park check-in. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.
Three people stand around a table with food outdoors
Gulfport Vice Mayor Michael Fridovich, left, with Phil Reed of SO49 and Lyn Carr at the So49 Snack Table. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.
A group of people under a pavilion at a beach.
Volunteers weigh in their trash hauls at Gulfport Beach. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.
Two women sit in a courtyard at a table, with a green and red trolley behind them.
Karen Love, left, and Suzanne Kennedy at the Trolley Square check-in. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.

