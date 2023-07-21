Clearwater Man Arrested After Daytime Car Chase

On July 17, a Clearwater man led police on car chase through Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and St. Petersburg. He allegedly shot at other vehicles and rammed into a traffic sign, which landed on another car.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the Treasure Island Police Department said a pursuing police vehicle also crashed into another car.

Treasure Island Police Department responded to a domestic call at Gulf Boulevard and 96th Avenue Monday at 1:46 p.m.

According to a police report on the pursuit, Ronald Giovino, 56, fired “multiple gunshots at vehicles and dropped the gun as he began to feel from officers in his dark-colored Mercedes 300.”

Two Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit after spotting him near Captiva Circle in St. Pete Beach.

Giovino fled southbound on the busy Gulf Boulevard, followed by police.

Chase headed to Pasadena, St. Pete

The eluding Mercedes made its way through parts of South Pasadena and St. Petersburg, according to the PCSO.

“Giovino veered into a grass median, striking a traffic sign near Burlington Avenue and 66th Street North in St. Petersburg, and the traffic sign struck a passing vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Clearwater man swerved his vehicle to avoid another car. He crashed into by a PCSO patrol car.

PCSO said no citizen suffered serious injuries during the chase.

After driving through St. Pete Beach and St. Pete, he headed back to the beaches.

Giovino drove through South Pasadena then west toward the Treasure Island Causeway.

A PCSO deputy then “conducted a PIT maneuver” on the fleeing Mercedes on the causeway near 79th Street South.

A PIT maneuver involves a pursuing car bumping the fleeing car so it loses control and stops or in some instances stalls out.



Police said Giovino struck another vehicle and a vinyl fence near 79th Street South and Causeway Boulevard South.

Police arrested him for reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and eluding, felony DUI, gun charges (including for discharging a firearm), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and other charges.

Pinellas County Jail and court records show Giovino has previous DUI charges. He faced charges for a probation violation related to a previous DUI conviction in his latest arrest July 17.

Giovino is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

