Climate Change, Saltwater Flooding, and Gulfport

In Gulfport, we love the water. Whether we’re fishing or boating, painting or paddle boarding, or just parking ourselves along the water’s edge to watch the sun set, the water is intimately connected to our town’s history and our identity as a community.

“If you want to be near the water,” says Stacey Purcell, owner of Gulfport Realty, “you can’t beat Gulfport. It’s one of the last original Florida communities.”

But the water is changing. Global sea levels inch up each year, and the Tampa Bay Climate Science Advisory Panel estimates that our region will experience between 2 and 8.5 feet of sea level rise by 2100. For a community whose average elevation is around 23 feet – with significant portions of the city lying within areas the FEMA has designated high-risk flood zones – this poses an important question: How are we thinking about these risks?

Deb Birchler, an actor and semiretired realtor who has lived in her home in Gulfport’s Marina District since 2010, has already seen the impact of rising seas. The property at the end of her street, which fronts Clam Bayou, regularly experiences king tide flooding. On the worst days, she notes, you might need a truck to access the road. A recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that by 2050, the St. Petersburg area will experience 70 to 110 such tidal flooding events each year.

Birchler can recall when Hurricane Eta’s storm surge pushed up the path to her house and swamped her porch, right up to the bottom step to her house. It was a scary experience, but she is unperturbed about the thought of future flooding. When Hurricane Ian approached, she tuned in to WFTS and listened to Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips.

“I don’t panic,” she says. “I’m prepared. I know where to go.”

And besides, she points out, she has experienced extreme weather before – in Minnesota. After too many winters of waist-high snow, she recalls, she never wanted to see another snowflake in her life. Discovering Gulfport was a dream come true.

“I saw the theater, the senior center, the library, and a beach at the end of the street. I told my husband, we don’t have to go any further. This is it.”

Prospective buyers often ask about whether a property is in a flood zone, or has experienced flooding, Purcell notes – but this is just one of several concerns they weigh, including price, access to amenities, and water view. Hurricanes are a worry; after Ian passed through, many clients called wondering if they should sell. But despite its vulnerability, she points out, Gulfport offers a strong sense of community that makes it, in many ways, resilient. The community comes together during storms. Remembering all the neighbors who called to check in during Ian, she laughs.

“Gulfport is my family. And I have a lot of family.”

Paige Valensky, co-proprietor of Gulfport Brewery (located in a flood zone), agrees.

“When I was graduating from college,” she recalls, “my mom asked me ‘where do you want to live? And then go from there’ and I think that still holds true. We love living and working in Gulfport, and the prices of insurance or the threat of a devastating storm isn’t going to scare us away.” Having a plan in place and an emergency fund can help you negotiate the risks, she notes.

But the price of living in paradise is going up. Across Florida, home insurance rates have climbed as much as 14% this year, and the future of the insurance market looks bleak as some carriers have gone bankrupt or stopped writing policies in Florida. Between high property values, interest rates, and insurance costs, Purcell is concerned that middle income people are being priced out of living in Gulfport.

And the situation is likely to worsen in years to come. A recent report from the nonprofit news organization, Climate Central, claimed that private property owners in the United States would collectively lose a New Jersey-sized chunk of land to sea level rise by 2050. This includes 24,345 land parcels in Pinellas County alone, resulting in more than $2 billion in projected lost tax revenue.

In 2015, George Marshall, Founder of the Climate Outreach Information Network and author of “Don’t Even Think About It: Why Our Brains Are Wired To Ignore Climate Change,” suggested that for all these frightening projections, climate change lacks some of the important qualities that mobilize people into effective action: it is hard to visualize. Its worst impacts are uncertain and in the future, and it will require substantial costs to address. Perhaps this is beginning to change.

“What motivates us,” Marshall concluded, “are the people around us, our peer group, the people who share our values.”

As Gulfport grows into the 21st century, perhaps the question shouldn’t be whether or not we should live in flood zones, but how we can adapt to living with rising water in a way that reflects and expresses our values of community, creativity, and keeping it just a little bit weird.

Living shorelines? Sure. Incentives for putting your house on stilts? Worth exploring. The private sand dune that Deb Birchler has begun constructing in the water-facing corner of her yard, adding the contents of her sandbags each time her house survives another storm? Just the beginning of how our gateway to the Gulf could grow.