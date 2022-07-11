Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development.

St. Pete real estate firm Stoneweg US, the same firm developing the Lake Maggiore Apartments, bought the strip mall at 4350 6th Street S., St. Petersburg for $7.23 million with high hopes.

Despite the City Community Planning and Preservation Commission (CPPC) only allowing for buildings in the neighborhood to max at 45 feet, Stoneweg is asking the board to consider allowing the building to reach 75 feet. The firm committed 20% of the total units to workforce housing.

“Coquina Key will have 20% of its total units allocated to workforce housing, within reach of people like teachers, first responders, and hospitality workers who are being priced out of much of the city. Given that Coquina is within five miles of the downtown core, this is significant,” said a representative with Stoneweg.

Originally, Stonweg wanted to convert the 110,500-square-foot shopping center into a 150 foot, 15 story structure. They plan to ask the City of St. Pete for the compromise, but not before the City holds a public hearing on the matter on Tuesday, July 12 at 2 p.m.

“Without opposition, the commission will give Stoneweg what they are asking for in the development agreement,” the Coquina Key Neighborhood Association wrote on Facebook on June 28. “So far the City staff believes that there is no opposition to the zoning variance because no one has sent letters in opposition.”

Because the closed strip mall resulted in a closed Save-A-Lot, the neighborhood is lacking a central grocery store.

“If Stoneweg builds only 20,000 sq. ft., we will be losing more than 80% of the retail space and ensuring we will not have a fresh grocery option,” the Coquina Key Neighborhood Association Facebook wrote in the same post.

Stoneweg’s development agreement does include a space for a 20,000 square-foot retail area that may bring in a grocer. However, it’s not guaranteed that a fresh food store will fill that space, and some residents think the square footage is not enough.

“I’m seriously counting on a grocery store here. It would be beyond selfish if the new developers didn’t include one. Just my thoughts,” Bri Sakow wrote on Facebook.

Wendy Welsey, the founder of Nutrition Equity St. Pete and a registered nutritionist in the area agrees.

“I think Stoneweg should increase their retail square footage requirement to 60,000 square feet,” Wesely said. “I think St. Pete needs workforce housing, but I also think it needs a community to build around.”

Will Stoneweg US consider adding a larger area for retail?

“Unfortunately, grocery store chains we’ve talked to are not interested in locating at our center, telling us the demographics of the surrounding area don’t meet their requirements,” Stoneweg’s rep told The Gabber. “That said, we are continuing discussions to see if there might be a possibility for a small market as part of the retail we have allocated for the site”

Do you have thoughts on the plaza’s future? The public hearing is July 12.

Coquina Key Plaza Public Hearing: Tuesday, July 12. 2 p.m. City Council Chamber, City Hall, 175 5th St. N., St. Petersburg.