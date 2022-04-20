Clyde Butcher, Ansel Adams in Black, White & Gray

It’s hard to tell a photographic story without people or color, but the work of Ansel Adams and Clyde Butcher does just that.

From April 9-July 31 the The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art will showcase the photographs of two wildlife and landscape photographers in a traveling exhibit: Ansel Adams: The Masterworks & Clyde Butcher: America the Beautiful.

The combination of these two photographic forces is strikingly beautiful. Every mountain is an automated computer screensaver after you look at enough landscapes, but Adams and Butcher capture the raw, terrifying beauty of America’s natural monuments. It’s hard to look away, and a reminder that these striking places exist without any regard for the rest of the world.

Adams died in 1984, but his work feels like it could take place at any point of time, even in another world. He’s a well-known environmentalist and artist best known for photographing the American West and its natural monuments.

It’s a natural partnership to have Adams’ work exhibited alongside Butcher’s, as some regard Butcher as the Floridian Adams.

However, the Florida Hall of Fame Award recipient has a more diverse portfolio in the James. He’s drawn to greenery, and it’s apparent in his photographs of Californian redwoods and Florida Everglades.

There’s similarities in the way that both men choose to shoot in black and white and seem to have the same knack for capturing subjects that are the pure definition of wild. The sky is important in their work, and the use of clouds, creeping fog, and deathly dark storms sets the stage for whatever is in frame.

These men are commonplace names in any intro to photography class, but seeing their work firsthand incites the need to travel, and not in the Airbnb, food-tour type of way. The places both photographers choose to capture in pixels is a reminder of how very small we are and how little time we have.

The corners of America that both Butcher and Adams are drawn to would – and could – kill us in a second. The desert plains and snow-capped mountains are like southern swamps in a lot of ways, beautiful and often impacted by human life.

Many of us may never get to see these natural wonders, either because they’re not comfortably accessible or because they’ll be gone before our lifetimes are over.

There are places to protect that we’ll never understand, and the James exhibit reminds us of that.

Ansel Adams: The Masterworks & Clyde Butcher: America the Beautiful The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave St. Petersburg. Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $10-20. thejamesmuseum.org