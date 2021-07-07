Clymer’s SPACEcraft Takes Off

A shipping container repurposed into a art learning space in a park. with two people talking in front of it.
The shipping container has become a summer spot for neighbors and visitors. Photo by Abby Baker.

With the opening of SPACEcraft, a traveling art project run by Tampa Bay area artists, for four hours a week, Clymer Park becomes a Mecca for the imagination. 

The Make and Play-themed shipping container-turned art experience will remain until August, opening to the public on Thursdays and Saturdays, 6 to 8 p.m. 

On Thursday, July 1, Clymer Park’s space was full of children and adults toying with SPACEcraft’s props, instruments and creation tools, right before the rain. 

“It’s great to do some unstructured play and just let everyone’s imaginations fly,” said Mitzi Gordon, a facilitator of the project.

SPACEcraft is a county-funded project brought to life by Creative Pinellas and in partnership with the Gulfport Arts Center.

A kid playing with a big yellow leg wall.
Frankie Avalies adds his own spin to SPACEcraft’s LEGO wall on Thursday, July 1. Photo by Abby Baker.
A kid playing on a balancing toy in a park.
Hadley Cote “surfs” through the grass in Clymer Park. Photo by Abby Baker.
Two young children playing on the grass.
Maya and Calvin Rabaut. Photo by Abby Baker.
A shipping container repurposed into a art learning space in a park.
A kid playing in a park with several adults around.
Dominic Nicolas plays a classic game of “the floor is lava.” Photo by Abby Baker.

 

by Abby Baker

