Clymer’s SPACEcraft Takes Off

With the opening of SPACEcraft, a traveling art project run by Tampa Bay area artists, for four hours a week, Clymer Park becomes a Mecca for the imagination.

The Make and Play-themed shipping container-turned art experience will remain until August, opening to the public on Thursdays and Saturdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, July 1, Clymer Park’s space was full of children and adults toying with SPACEcraft’s props, instruments and creation tools, right before the rain.

“It’s great to do some unstructured play and just let everyone’s imaginations fly,” said Mitzi Gordon, a facilitator of the project.

SPACEcraft is a county-funded project brought to life by Creative Pinellas and in partnership with the Gulfport Arts Center.

Like this: Like Loading...