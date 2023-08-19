Coast Guard Rescues Boy Injured in Boat Collision

On Aug. 12, a U.S. Coast Guard boat crew rescued a 14-year-old boy who fell overboard in the Gulf of Mexico after two boats collided 13 miles off Egmont Key.

The Coast Guard’s station in St. Petersburg said the boy “fell overboard and sustained lacerations to his arm from a propeller.”

The responding boat crew provided first aid as quickly as possible before transporting the boy to emergency medical services at Merry Pier in Pass-a-Grille.

“Our boat crew was able to rescue the seriously injured young man quickly and efficiently, due to proper use of channel 16 and assistance from good samaritans,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Jennings, a Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew member. “The situation was very unfortunate but had the best potential outcome. It is incredibly important for mariners to keep a proper lookout when running their vessel regardless of location.”

