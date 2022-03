The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four men whose 22-foot boar capsized in Tampa Bay early Saturday, Mar. 5. Coast Guard’s St. Petersburg station responded to a 911 call from a motorist on the Skyway Bridge who saw two red flares fired into the early morning sky at 5:25 a.m.

The rescued boaters were brought to Riverview “with no medical concerns”, according to the USCG.

The boat is being salvaged from Tampa Bay.