Coastal Corner: A Message from Barry Rubin

Tourism impacts every aspect of our community. Tourism creates one job for every 85 visitors and has a 95 billion dollar impact on our local economy.

Many of our friends and neighbors earn their living in tourism and hospitality or in support of it.

Tourism revenue is vital to our success. Nothing is as important to sustainable tourism in our community as protecting our environment.

With that in mind the Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce has launched the Environmental Action Committee. The Environmental Action Committee is 100% non-political (no endorsements or contributions to any political candidate or party are permitted per our bylaws and by federal law).

The chamber will use any funds allocated to this committee exclusively to preserve and protect our most important resource, through advocacy engagement and education.

We are proud to be partnering and providing leadership to grassroots organizations, and have created a hub where these organizations can meet as well as store clean up and preservation equipment like shovels, trash pickers and buckets. These groups continue to maintain their autonomy and identity, but are now part of a nucleus of like-minded, committed citizens and organizations which include The Hole Patrol, The Trash Pirates, Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Butt Patrol, Treasure Island Adopt a Beach, The Alley Cats and more.

These groups are as dedicated as we are to beach clean-up, sea turtle and seabird nesting area preservation, red tide mitigation, education and the benefaction of our EPIC Environmental Preservation Initiative.

If you would like to learn more about the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to protect the environment through our Environmental Action Committee, and EPIC Environmental Preservation Initiative, please visit us on-line at TIMBChamber.org.

– Barry Rubin

President

Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce

