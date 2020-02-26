Coastal Energy and Nutrition Ready to Fuel Gulfport

On Tuesday, February 25, Christy Wiggins, owner and operator of Coastal Energy and Nutrition ceremoniously cut the ribbon, marking the grand opening of her small but mighty shop.

Coastal Energy and Nutrition is located at 3117 Beach Blvd. S., in the rear of More Bazaar. Customers can either walk through More Bazaar or park in the rear for a more direct path.

Coastal Energy and Nutrition offers healthy shakes and energy teas, powered by Herbalife Nutrition. Herbalife is a nutrition and weight management company that has been around since 1980. Herbalife markets protein shakes, nutritious snacks, vitamins, sports and energy products and skin and hair care products, which can all be found at Coastal Energy and Nutrition.

“This is the healthiest bar in town,” said Marsha Warner, who gets the “Elvis on Grass,” on a near daily basis. Since dealing with major health issues, she says she’s had difficulty finding healthy, yet delicious food options. “Elvis on Grass is a vegan, plant free and its sugar free too,” explained Wiggins. “It’s great for compromised immune systems.”

Coastal Energy and Nutrition is open Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3pm, and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.