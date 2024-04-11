Coastal Flood Watch for Pinellas and Surrounding Counties

Pinellas County issued a coastal flood watch for the county and surrounding ones. Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota county are also under flood watch. The flood watch is in effect until Thursday (April 11) evening, with a rip current warning through Saturday morning.

Floods between 1 and 3 feet are possible, impacting road closures and flooding low-lying coastal properties. The County warns swimmers to be careful of rip currents and to swim near a lifeguard. To stay updated, subscribe to ALERTPinellas.

Along with the flood watch, the National Weather Service also issued a severe weather watch for Thursday, April 11. Throughout the morning and early afternoon, expect thunderstorms, strong winds, and a possible tornado or waterspout. To stay updated, visit the NWS website.

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.

