Cocktail St. Pete Adding an LGBTQ+ Pool Bar

Just in time for Pride month, Cocktail St. Pete – a Central Avenue gay club – broke construction on a new LGBTQ+ friendly pool bar.

They’re calling it The Wet Spot Pool Bar and Day Club. It’s on the same property as Cocktail, but will have a different bar with the same owners (and the same rooster logo) as Cocktail. The pool at 2355 Central Ave. will most likely operate on day passes and memberships, but the pricing is still in the works.

“If all goes well we’ll be open for summer,” said Kaitlyn Lampasso, a bartender at Cocktail. “As soon as the pool is open, we’re open.”

It’s unclear how long construction will take, as the crew only broke ground this May, but the new downtown pool bar is well on its way to having the pool’s frame carved out.

In preparation of the new summer spot, owners commissioned a mural by LGBTQ+ St. Pete muralist Melanie Posner. The work by the Tampa Baes [an Amazon Prime lesbian reality show] cast member features rainbow representation on an otherwise plain wall on the Central Avenue building.

Though the art is finished, it’s unclear exactly when the pool bar will officially debut. On May 31, The Wet Spot Pool Bar and Day Club commented “It [the pool] will be done by Labor Day, though” to an online commenter on Facebook.

Day drinkers can look forward to a watery new spot to sun themselves; it’s just a matter of how fast the St. Pete gay bar group can build their spot in the sun.