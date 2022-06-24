Coco Wood Grill Replaces Lobster Pot on Redington

An outdoor seating area with blue umbrellas
Coco Wood Grill opened this May in Redington Shores.
Coco Wood Grill

For Chris Lazorcheck and Jennifer Melendez-Lazorcheck, the six weeks have been a labor of love. 

“It’s worth it, though,” Lazorcheck said. 

The Philadelphia couple are the owners of Coco Wood Grill, an upscale seafood restaurant in Redington Shores. Previously, the building housed several other restaurants, the latest being The Lobster Pot.

“People know us as the the old Lobster Pot building,” said Lazorcheck. “Being in the slow season, the locals have been phenomenal in their support. I’m happy where business is trending for us, but I’d like to attract more.” 

Coco Wood Grill opened May 16 and will hold a ribbon cutting on July 20 at 5 p.m.

Married couple and business partners Lazorcheck and Melendez-Lazorcheck have been in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years. They also co-own Coyote Crossing, a Mexican spot in suburban Philadelphia. 

In Florida, they are mixing  traditional cooking styles with fresh ingredients, seafood, and island flavors. The Redington Shores restaurant offers several vegan and vegetarian dishes as well, such as the Smoked Vegetable Lasagna.

A blue building with a palm tree out front
Coco Wood Grill will have its grand opening on July 20.
Abby Baker

They bought the Pinellas property in September, 2020 to be closer to their daughter, who is University of Tampa student.

“My wife and I may be driving the bus, but none of this would be possible without our wonderful staff,” Lazorcheck told The Gabber.

Not sure where to start on the menu?

Lazorcheck recommends the macadamia-crusted swordfish.

“We’re here to provide an alternative to the other restaurants,” he added. “We hope people try different things.”

