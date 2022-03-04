Coconut Charlie’s More than St. Pete Beach Bar

Coconut Charlie’s sits in the middle of St. Pete Beach near Bamboo Beach Bar and Postcard Inn, but their menu is more refined. During the last week of February, Coco Charlie’s introduced a fresh menu.

I, being a vegetarian, only sampled the veggie options, albeit slim.

For an appetizer the restaurant introduced burrata panzanella. Fresh micro basil topped a sphere of oozing burrata, and halved heirloom tomatoes sprinkled the plate, finished with a thick drizzle of balsamic glaze. Easily, this was my favorite dish.

Coconut Charlie’s added another burrata dish to the menu: the roasted wild mushroom fettuccine entree. This savory dish combined the sweetness of balsamic reduction with the sharp sting of red onions, and threw in some shitake and oyster mushrooms to level out the taste with an earthy palette. On top of the mixture was a hefty ball of burrata, a handful of micro basil and a purple flower. Pretty to look at and tasty to eat.

What better way to end a meal than with dessert? The gregarious staff served coconut chantilly cake with a raspberry glaze. The moist cake melted in my mouth. The bitter tang of the raspberry glaze cut the sweetness of the coconut. Now, I’m not the biggest fan of the flaky fruit; however, I would recommend this cake to anyone who enjoys the combination.