The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Florida spectacular web ad

Coconut Charlie’s Opens North Redington Beach Location in 2024

by Cameron Healy

two margaritas on a ledge, left one is orange with an orange and lime slice, and on the right is a blue margarita.
In early 2024, Coconut Charlie’s plans to open in North Redington Beach in the DoubleTree Beach Resort after renovations.
Photo by Coconut Charlie’s

Coconut Charlie’s Beach Bar & Grill will open a location in North Redington Beach. The restaurant will have a place within the DoubleTree Beach Resort Tampa Bay.

After renovations at the resort, the North Redington Beach grill plans to open early 2024. 

“The DoubleTree team is hyped to announce that our fantastic restaurant space — and everyone’s favorite Tiki hut — will rebrand as Coconut Charlie’s,” said Mike Hook, general manager of DoubleTree Beach Resort.

North Redington Beach Location

The bar and grill will offer tacos, sandwiches, and bowls. The restaurant will also have burgers, pasta dishes, salads, and wraps. For anyone looking for a drink by the beach, Coconut Charlie’s offers handcrafted cocktails, boozy slushies, and ice-cold brews. 

“Coconut Charlie’s Beach Bar & Grill is where you’ll find the best dishes and drinks in town, with casual bites at the tiki hut beach bar and a more elevated experience at the grill, all just steps from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico,” said Hook.

DoubleTree Beach Resort, 17120 Gulf Blvd., North Redington Beach. 727-391-4000

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad