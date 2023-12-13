Coconut Charlie’s Opens North Redington Beach Location in 2024

Coconut Charlie’s Beach Bar & Grill will open a location in North Redington Beach. The restaurant will have a place within the DoubleTree Beach Resort Tampa Bay.

After renovations at the resort, the North Redington Beach grill plans to open early 2024.

“The DoubleTree team is hyped to announce that our fantastic restaurant space — and everyone’s favorite Tiki hut — will rebrand as Coconut Charlie’s,” said Mike Hook, general manager of DoubleTree Beach Resort.

North Redington Beach Location

The bar and grill will offer tacos, sandwiches, and bowls. The restaurant will also have burgers, pasta dishes, salads, and wraps. For anyone looking for a drink by the beach, Coconut Charlie’s offers handcrafted cocktails, boozy slushies, and ice-cold brews.

“Coconut Charlie’s Beach Bar & Grill is where you’ll find the best dishes and drinks in town, with casual bites at the tiki hut beach bar and a more elevated experience at the grill, all just steps from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico,” said Hook.

DoubleTree Beach Resort, 17120 Gulf Blvd., North Redington Beach. 727-391-4000.

