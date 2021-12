Madeira Beach is home to the renowned John’s Pass, delectable seafood restaurants and a scenic sunset location, but where do you go to get coffee? What happens when your croissant craving overpowers your crab leg cravings? Here’s a list of five cafes in Madeira to visit.

Sweet Brewnette

This organic and fair trade cafe serves delicacies such as frittatas, smoothies, waffles, fresh orange juice and other morning-inspired treats. Open daily between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.,you can dine in for breakfast or lunch, and they brew coffee and tea all day. While enjoying your meal, take a gander at the local art that decorates the walls.

La Dolce Vita Cafe

Come to this cafe for cannolis, cheesecake and croissants and more. With four pages of refreshment menus plastered on the wall, even the pickiest coffee drinkers will find their perfect drink.

Lisa’s Cafe

This destination serves up cafe food southern style. Biscuits and gravy, corned beef and hash and a country omelet are a few of the staple items to choose from. Bring friends and families to Lisa’s for a bomb brunch bash, just not on Tuesday or Wednesday (they are closed those days.)

Paradise Cafe and Bar

For some heartier options like gumbo, tacos or gyros, go to Paradise Cafe and Bar in John’s Pass. The spot’s motto is great food and always friendly, so if you’re looking to spice up your cafe game with some chit chat and camaraderie, head over to Paradise.

The Kava Shack