Come Out St. Pete: A Call to Artists

All Tampa Bay artists are invited to enter the Come Out St. Pete art contest and exhibit, hosted in conjunction with Woodfield Fine Art Gallery. Come Out St. Pete was formed in 2017 to celebrate National Coming Out day, and advocates for community awareness and acceptance of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Festivities are typically held in October in the Grand Central District along Central Avenue. This year, due to COVID-19, the art exhibit will be virtual.

“With all of the uncertainty and confusion this year because of COVID-19, the Come Out St. Pete board of directors felt that it was important to provide some continuity in planning and opportunities to area artists who have been hit so hard,” said Jim Woodfield, owner of the Woodfield Fine Art Gallery. “The board voted to continue the art contest through a virtual platform and allocated funding for prizes and promotion. Woodfield Fine Art Gallery agreed to host the event and chip in additional funds for prizes and advertising.”

Woodfield opened the gallery, 2253 Central Avenue #105, in 2015 with the intention of showcasing his work and the original artwork of other artists in the Tampa Bay area.

“Woodfield Fine Art Gallery opened with a commitment to represent only local artists, and the gallery has been involved with the COSP Art Contest and Exhibit since its inception in 2017,” said Woodfield.

Any Tampa Bay area emerging or established artist aged 18 and older may enter. There is also a contest for emerging youth artists up to age 17. Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, second place, third place and honorable mention. Youth prizes will include first place and honorable mention. The deadline for entry is August 14 at 6 p.m. Finalists will be notified via email by end of day August 19, and winners will be announced August 24 during the virtual reception.

“We have been using a lot of social media and other platforms to try to get the word out about Come Out St. Pete and the wonderful work they are doing for our community which includes this art contest. St. Pete is truly a city of the arts, with an enormous talent pool, and the COSP organization along with Woodfield Fine Art Gallery want to ensure that that talent pool is well represented,” said Woodfield.

For contest details, deadlines and requirements click here.