Come Out St. Pete in 2020 

It’s that time of year: the weather is finally cooling off, the leaves are changing colors…wait, who am I kidding? It’s Florida; we don’t do that.

However, one thing we do well is show our true colors.

In the spirit of turning (over) leaves and changing colors, Come Out St. Pete is ready for a week-long celebration of National Coming Out Day.

In tandem with National Coming Out Day, October 11, Come Out St. Pete, an organization that advocates for community awareness and acceptance of all sexual orientations and gender identities, will host both virtual and in-person events through the week.

“Coming Out Day isn’t as flashy but it’s more effective at changing the hearts and minds of family, friends and coworkers,” said COSP Board Member Brain Longstreth. “It can change their minds easier than having a big flashy parade.”

This year’s event, like everything else, looks a little different. Activities include a “Very Social Distanced Event Celebrating National Coming Out Day,” and “Catch the Rainbow Virtual Flag Unfurl.” There’s also a photography contest and “Come Out Cruise Around” where folks are invited to decorate their cars for a parade.

For a complete events listing and volunteer opportunities, check out COSP’s website comeoutstpete.org/events or find them on Facebook.