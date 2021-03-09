Come Rain or Come Shine

by

People holding umbrellas walking in a garden
One of the fourteen spots on the garden guide, Clymer Park was a huge draw for weather bracing attendees. Photo by Abby Baker.

The Pink Flamingo Tour of Gardens, an all-outdoor iteration of the traditional Pink Flamingo Tour of Homes, met a stroke of bad weather and unfortunate luck on Saturday, March 6. 

Despite on-and-off showers that lasted most of the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. event, attendees marched on with umbrellas and rain-resistant gear. 

“We were very pleased with the success, considering the circumstances,” said Andrea Knettle, board member for the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the fundraising event. 

Typically the Pink Flamingo Home Tour sells around 1000 tickets; this year there 430 were sold.   

“People got the chance to ask the homeowners questions, share ideas,” Knettle said. “People really got out there despite the weather and the precautions.” 

A painting under a sheer sheet outdoors in a garden.
The Gulfport Food Forest hosted an outdoor mini-mural art benefit in Clymer Park during the Pink Flamingo Tour of Gardens. Photo by Abby Baker.

Art in the Park, Clymer Park 

The Gulfport Food Forest displayed 19 pieces of art in Clymer Park for an outdoor mini-mural art auction throughout the day. 

Seven of the 19 works found permanent homes, with profits from the sales going to educational outreach for the Food Forest program.

“We had a really great day; people showed up for the art and supported us,” said Food Forest founder Crea Egan. 

A woman in a pink face mask sitting in a garden
“I’m from New York City, but I wanted to do something that represents the spirit of Gulfport,” Gaia Banovich said. “It’s whimsical, it’s artistic.” Photo by Abby Baker.
A woman with glasses standing outside under a tent next to a piece of art, a woman in a tree trunk
Judith Villavisanis painted her untitled wood goddess piece live in Clymer Park during the tour. “I love nature and I love fantasy,” Villavisanis said. “I’m a muralist by nature, but when I was asked to do something for the Food Forest I couldn’t stay away. Photo by Abby Baker.
Two women with face masks, rain gear and umbrellas outside
Linda Bonneau and Anita Vigue hit Clymer Park on one of their many stops during the tour. “I’ve come to the last five Pink Flamingo tours and I’m always so inspired,” Vigue said while clutching her umbrella. “This year was no different, I was blown away.” Photo by Abby Baker.
Two women standing outside on the other side of a garden water feature
Cindy and Jana Zontek created an outdoor waterfall during the midst of the pandemic. “Each space in our backyard has a purpose,” Cindy said. “The water lines feed into the waterfall, we eventually want everything covered in living vines.” Photo by Abby Baker.
by Abby Baker

