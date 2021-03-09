Come Rain or Come Shine

The Pink Flamingo Tour of Gardens, an all-outdoor iteration of the traditional Pink Flamingo Tour of Homes, met a stroke of bad weather and unfortunate luck on Saturday, March 6.

Despite on-and-off showers that lasted most of the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. event, attendees marched on with umbrellas and rain-resistant gear.

“We were very pleased with the success, considering the circumstances,” said Andrea Knettle, board member for the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the fundraising event.

Typically the Pink Flamingo Home Tour sells around 1000 tickets; this year there 430 were sold.

“People got the chance to ask the homeowners questions, share ideas,” Knettle said. “People really got out there despite the weather and the precautions.”

Art in the Park, Clymer Park

The Gulfport Food Forest displayed 19 pieces of art in Clymer Park for an outdoor mini-mural art auction throughout the day.

Seven of the 19 works found permanent homes, with profits from the sales going to educational outreach for the Food Forest program.

“We had a really great day; people showed up for the art and supported us,” said Food Forest founder Crea Egan.