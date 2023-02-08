Coming Soon: LGBTQ+-Oriented Bar in Gulfport

The pandemic pushed a lot of places out of business, especially one of Gulfport’s LGBTQ+-oriented bars. Now, almost three years later, the business took a new route to start up again.

Zipperz Bar, formerly known as Pepperz, is fully renovated and awaiting final inspections from the city. The bar hopes to open by the end of February.

General Manager Tom Grant explained the name change happened to give the place a fresh start.

Grant also mentioned the renovations included painting more pride colors in and around the building. The bar stools are all colors of the rainbow, and the back way to the bar has a rainbow wall.

Along with physical renovations, Zipperz bar now has all new bartenders, two skee ball machines, a pool table, a beer pong table, a TouchTunes jukebox, a DJ booth, and wide open dance floor.

“The dance floor is very large, and the bar is almost 40 feet long. So it’s a nice place to go dancing and feel safe,” Grant said.

Grant expressed excitement to bring a safe space to dance and have a good time back to Gulfport for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We will have a little special spot for birthdays, not to rent the bar, but just to come in and have their own little space near the dance floor,” Grant said. They will section off an area for people who want to host gatherings at the bar – for free.

The LGBTQ+-oriented bar has a few drink specials planned: $5 margarita Tuesdays, Thursday night Long Island ice teas, and Sunday Funday $8 Bacardi rum punch.

Despite being a LGBTQ+-oriented bar, Grant made it clear to The Gabber that Zipperz welcomes everyone, regardless of their identity. Zipperz is a place to dance, drink, and safely socialize.

Zipperz Bar 4918 22nd Ave. S., Gulfport. Sun.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-2 a.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-2:30 a.m.