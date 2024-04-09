Coming Soon: TradeWinds’ Rooftop View Terrace

St. Pete Beach’s TradeWinds Island Resort had innovative plans for the resort’s rooftop. As part of the resort’s expansion, the TradeWinds will build a rooftop terrace.

The Rooftop View Terrace will be a place for the public to watch beachfront views such as sunsets on the Gulf Coast from the 12-story resort. It will approximately be 4,800 square feet.

All are welcome to visit the TradeWinds’ Rooftop View Terrace. Visitors don’t need to be guests of the resort. Food and drinks will be available to buy. A dedicated elevator to the terrace will take people to the rooftop.

TradeWinds’ Rooftop View Terrace

According to the resort’s press release, this is the first of its kind in Pinellas County and possibly Florida.

“Our goal has always been to invite the community into our property by making appealing community features, and this matches that mindset,” said Joe Smith of 1754 Properties, owner of the TradeWinds.

The TradeWinds Island Resort has Nunzio Marc Desantis Architects designing the Rooftop View Terrace. The press release said the area will “provide a provide to sit, watch the Gulf Coast sunsets, or stroll around.” Other terrace features includes a lookout balcony and a glass floor looking down on the resort’s pool and the beach.

“The rooftop will be a one-of-a-kind spot along the Pinellas beaches,” said Scott Eisenhart of Nunzio Marc Desantis Architects. “We are designing it to create an unparalleled view for the public, and look forward to when it will be open for everyone to enjoy.”

TradeWinds Island Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. nextgenerationtradewinds.com/#project.

