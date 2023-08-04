Commission Corner: South Pasadena’s Mayor Report for July

My City: I’m Part of It, I’m Proud of It

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

South Pasadena Mural Project Update

The first three murals will be at Leverock’s Great Seafood, Pasadena Liquors, and Florida Orange Groves Winery. A call for artists is currently open, so those interested in applying as an artist should visit creativepinellas.org. The murals are scheduled to be painted this fall, and the second round of murals should kick off in the winter.

Storm Surge Signs

Signs have been added throughout the City to show the height of potential storm surge for different hurricane categories. These signs show the importance of evacuating if the order is given. The peak of hurricane season is coming soon, so residents should prepare now by having an evacuation plan in place.

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies issued or renewed in the City of South Pasadena receive a 10% premium discount. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), this discount results from the City’s qualifying as a Class 8 in the NFIP Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System. The City has achieved this rating through activities such as maintaining drainage facilities, regulating stormwater discharge, and distributing this information as part of the Community Outreach Program.

New Fire Station 20 Update

Construction is in full swing on the new Fire Station 20, going in at 1477 Pasadena Ave. Work began on February 14, with the first several months dedicated primarily to elevating the site following flood-proofing standards. With elevation wrapping up and retaining walls nearly complete, utilities have been installed, and the slab for the new station has been poured. The project is on schedule, with weekly updates and photos on the City’s Facebook page.

Dolphin Statute Update

We asked, and you answered! With 89% of the votes, the design for the City’s new dolphin statue has been chosen! Earlier this year, the City “joined the pod” by purchasing a 6-foot dolphin statue as part of Amplify Clearwater’s countywide Dolphin Trail program. The design chosen by the community will be painted on the statue soon. Special thanks to everyone who participated in voting on the City’s Facebook page over the last few weeks!

Sincerely,

Mayor Arthur Penny

