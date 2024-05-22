Commissioners Discuss St. Pete Beach Decorum

At the May 14 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the City discussed issues with decorum.

The current City Commission is no stranger to controversy. After four of the five sitting commissioners resigned at the end of 2023, the seats filled with interim, and then permanent commissioners. Along with this, the City faces multiple lawsuits for a variety of past decisions.

St. Pete Beach Decorum

Assistant City Attorney Matthew McConnell brought up issues with public decorum in the commission meetings.

That’s not all that happened at the May 14 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting. Read about the Employee of the Quarter, flooding concerns, and Freebee.

“I’ve recently realized it’s gotten gradually more combative. I think frustration sometimes bleeds into what I feel like is hate, and I think there’s a lot of bullying going on,” said McConnell. “I think people are resorting to cyberbullying on social media apps. And I just don’t really understand it personally.”

The commissioners agreed. Eventually, they said they all have the goal of bettering the city.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.