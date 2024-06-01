Committees and Pay Plans: May 28 St. Pete Beach Commission

At the May 28 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the commission discussed the creation of a resilience committee. Along with that, the commission talked about their new city manager and pay plans.

Resilience Committee

Rzewnicki brought up an issue that continues to be discussed at St. Pete Beach Commission meetings. In preparation for hurricane season, the City looks at how it can be more resilient. Rzewnicki spoke about the possibility of creating a resilience committee in the City specifically for making the City ready for disasters.

While the commission and Mayor agreed with the sentiment, they brought up issues with making new committees. Mayor Adrian Petrila spoke about how there are already boards and resources in place that could be used to make resilience decisions, instead of making a new committee.

Saunders said that in order to make this a possibility, the City would need to redefine the responsibilities of a committee or board. City Attorney Andrew Dickman echoed this, saying the Planning Board would be a good place to start, as their responsibilities include direction from the City commission or ordinances. The commission decided the planning board would be the place to start the resilience planning.

Pay Plans

With new City Manager Fran Robustelli nearing her start date in the City, they plan to make her transition as simple as possible. For 30 days starting July 8, current interim City Manager Wayne Saunders will train Robustelli on City operations. Saunders agreed to help Robustelli after the 30 day period, without pay.

The City unanimously passed the International Association of Firefighters pay plan. In 2025, the fire union in St. Pete Beach will see a 3% gross wage increase for all positions. The wage increase between the steps in the ladder went up by 3.5%.

