Complaints and Concerns: Tom Bixler Campaign Ads

As the Gulfport City Council Ward I campaigns come to a close, both candidates are working hard to earn votes. One of the main ways they hope do to this is through emails and advertising. On March 8, Tom Bixler’s campaign sent voters an email asking residents to vote for Bixler. The ad alleged that April Thanos voted to defund Gulfport’s K-9 unit, and referenced a recent attempted rape in Gulfport.

What Is the Ad?

While most of the ad is asking people to vote for Bixler, the middle talks about Thanos.

The ad says, “Early on March 4th, Gulfport police arrested this man for the attempted rape of a 47 year old woman. (The ad shows a photo of Christopher Williams) Fortunately, he was stopped by a K-9 unit… The exact kind of unit, April Thanos, Ward 1 incumbent, voted to defund in 2020. In fact, April Thanos was the only one on City Council to vote to defund the K-9 unit… Consider this: If I were on City Council in 2020, the vote in favor of the K-9 unit would have been unanimous.”

The ad lists the source of this information as “The Gabber — 6/20/20.” The actual article the ad is referencing published on Sept. 5, 2020.

Questions About Tom Bixler’s Campaign Ad

On March 9, The Gabber Newspaper received an email from James Compton, a Town Shores resident, asking for clarification on the ad.

“Hello, I would like to know if I can review a Gabber article from June of 2020… not sure which issue. I checked the online archives and it starts in July of that year. Tom Bixler, candidate for City Council of Gulfport cites a Gabber story from that month in his campaign email sent to me yesterday, claiming that April Thanos voted to defund the K9 unit. I want to know the details of the article and see if the article gives context/explanation to her decision. The Bixler email does not… and the email also shows a picture of the recent Gulfport rape suspect. I find the use of the suspect person of color’s picture and the “defund’ police attack, offensive, and borders on race baiting. (“the act of intentionally encouraging racism or anger about issues relating to race, often to get a political advantage” Cambridge Dictionary). And I want to know more about his claim.”

Answering the Questions

The article the ad is referring to did not state that Thanos specifically voted to defund the K-9 unit. It says she voted against the operating budget for the upcoming year at the Sept. 3, 2020 meeting.

“I think, especially during a pandemic, when people want to be socializing and outdoors, that that would be a better use of that money, and for that reason I wouldn’t support this budget,” said Thanos.

When voting on the budget, Thanos brought up the idea of taking some money from both the K-9 unit and the City’s paving budget to build tennis/pickleball courts.

The Gabber Newspaper’s Election Coverage

As a newspaper, it is not our job to have an opinion about the campaigns and candidates. Our job is to report what happens, what key players say and do, and any legal activity concerning the campaign. This includes reporting on campaign finance, basic investigation into the candidates (and, as warranted, their families), and any unusual activity involving the campaigns. Read The Gabber Newspaper‘s full statement on our elections ethics.

Previous Meetings

The article states that Thanos had previously disapproved of GPD investing in K-9 units.

At the July 7 meeting, now-former Vice Mayor Michael Fridovich asked about delaying the K-9 unit to save money. According that meeting’s minutes,” Councilmember Thanos said she could go either way with the K-9 unit, suggested the $30,000 for tree lighting to be put on hold, the reason to have the talk on hybrid cars is about the budget.”

Although both Fridovich and Thanos said it was OK to remove the item from the budget, it stayed.

A few weeks later, during the Aug. 4, 2020 meeting,” Thanos said she is not in favor of the Canine Unit at this time, and provided financial information regarding this project.”

Clarification on the Ad

On March 11, Alex Duensing, Tom Bixler’s campaign manager tried to run the advertisement in The Gabber Newspaper, but the advertising director rejected it, stating it was inaccurate.

Outside of the date, which Duensing said was a mistake, Thanos did not vote to defund the K-9 unit. While this was one of her reasons, she voted no on the operating budget as a whole, not the K-9 unit. The ad also states that April Thanos was the only councilmember to vote to defund the K-9 unit. However, there was no vote to defund the K-9 unit, only a call for consensus to vote at the July 7 meeting to remove it from the budget.

Recently, an edited photo of Thanos standing in front of a campaign sign, holding a sign that says, “defund the police,” was posted on Facebook. Floyd Hopson posted the photo. Hopson’s profile picture on Facebook is also an edited photo, with the person being a deepfake mix of Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Hilary Clinton. The original video shows Thanos standing holding a sign that says “Welcome” on it, and talking about why she is running for council.

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.